Roffey to take positive attitude into top-of-the-table clash at East Grinstead

Matt Davies says Roffey will go into their top-of-the-table clash with East Grinstead on Saturday with a positive attitude and looking to win.

Just a point separates the two sides at the top of the Sussex League Premier Division with Davies hinting he thinks it is now just a two-horse race.

The reigning champions have held that narrow lead over their second-placed hosts Grinstead for three weeks.

The two sides have identical records after 11 games of won nine, lost one and had one cancelled match - the fixture between the two sides earlier in the season.

Roffey also lead third-placed Cuckfield by 42 points and have a 53-point cushion over Horsham.

Davies’ side travel to the Saint Hill Ground on Saturday and the skipper has 30 points in his sights.

He said: “We cannot really afford to lose if we do not win, but we want to go there with the attitude of going to win.

“If we win on Saturday it takes the pressure off as it is so tight. We won’t go there with a negative attitude, we will go and try to win the game.

“If it does get to the stage where we cannot win the game then the mentality might change.”

On the title race, Davies added: “I am not really sure what has happened to Horsham at the moment.

“I think probably it looks like us and East Grinstead again now. Cuckfield are still there as they won again at the weekend.

“Horsham will have to have a fantastic second half to get up there and compete, I am not saying they won’t though.

“It’s our biggest game now against East Grinstead and we have to get the job done.”

Luke Barnard returns for selection on Saturday, but Roffey will be without bowlers Alex Collins and George Fleming.

Davies added: “We are missing a couple as they are away, but we have the replacements. We have a selection meeting later this week and see what route we go.”