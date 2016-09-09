Roffey’s hat-trick success is due to plenty of hard work, says chairman

The Sussex League Premier Division title hat-trick still feels ‘surreal’ for Roffey chairman Mark Hamilton, who has put the success down to plain hard work.

The Boars lifted the crown for a historic third consecutive time on Saturday, capping their recent dominance of the division.

They clinched the eight points they needed in their final-day three-wicket victory at Brighton & Hove.

Having lost just two games all season they finished 23 points clear of second-placed Cuckfield.

It looked to be more of a battle this season as they only clinched top spot in week 12 of the season, leapfrogging Horsham and Cuckfield to top the pile.

From there they never looked back and chairman Hamilton was keen to praise the players and committee members for fully deserving the success.

He said: “It’s a bit surreal at the moment and hasn’t really sunk in yet.

“It is a massive achievement for our club. Obviously it is all down to a lot of hard work on and off the pitch as well.

“We have a strong committee and the players have put in the work.

“They all turn up and train twice a week and want to work for each other, for one reason or another it just works.”

Hamilton took the role of chairman four years ago and when asked if he could have dreamed of three back-to-back titles, he said: “No, to be honest.

“What we have wanted to do was be the best we can. We have always done that, whatever standard cricket we have played.

“We have used 14 players through the season and that’s the difference. We are a real team and from 57 games over the last three seasons, we have only lost seven.

“What do we do next season now? Someone asked me at the weekend if I thought we could win it again, and I said why not?

“Only one or two have managed to get close and have won it quite convincingly when you finish 100 points clear of Horsham.”

Matt Davies captained the side to success this season, taking over from Josh Fleming who was skipper for the past two years.

They have achieved the feat this year without a Sussex professional player this year with local colt Stuart Whittingham moving into the county first team.

But Hamilton believes the future is bringing through their own local talent rather than having Sussex players - with Alex Southern and Theo Rivers ones to watch at the club.

He added: “We have never had county support as it’s been said we are not a fashionable club, I am not sure what you have to do to be fashionable, maybe win it three times?

“There are decent players playing in the Sussex League, which has got to be good for the county. They need to have a look at what they have in Sussex.

“We will keep doing our thing and hopefully we can continue to build and grow again and give it another good go.”

