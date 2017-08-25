Roffey eyeing to land elusive T20 Cup in showpiece Hove final

Roffey are aiming to ‘put right’ the fact they have never got their hands on the elusive Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup this weekend.

The reigning Sussex League Premier Division champions will be looking to land the trophy for their first time in their history on Monday.

Having knocked holders Horsham out in the last round, they now face off in the showpiece final against Preston Nomads at Hove (3.30pm).

And it may prove trophy tonic with time running out for them to return their league crown with East Grinstead the front runners with their 35-point lead.

Coach Simon Fearnley revealed the competition was one of their main priorities this season.

He said: “I was very surprised when I came into the club in the summer to hear that it was a competition that Roffey had not won.

“At the start of the year it was something they targeted, it was something I know that Davo (Matt Davies - captain) wanted to put right and get the trophy in the cabinet. Not just because it is a trophy, but because the first XI and club had not won it before.

“We were very much targeting the competition. It is all well and good that we are in the final, but we are there to win it now.

“In two years’ time no-one will remember who got to the final of August 28, 2017, but they will remember who won the competition.”

Roffey have a full-strength side for the final, apart from overseas Ben Manenti, who has gone back to Australia.