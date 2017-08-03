Roffey coach Fearnley - Lady luck could play a part in title outcome

Roffey coach Simon Fearnley believes the Premier Division title race will go down to the wire and feels that the eventual champions may need some lady luck on their side.

Rain won the day in much of the Sussex League for the second week running on Saturday.

Cricket SPCL Premier game Roffey v Ansty. Rain stop play.

All matches in the top division were either abandoned or cancelled, the reigning champions’ clash at home to Ansty was the latter without any play.

It leaves Roffey top of the pile, ahead of East Grinstead by a solitary point and 42 ahead of Cuckfield in third, with Horsham fourth, trailing by 53 points.

It looked as though the sun may shine on Grinstead at one stage as they had hosts Brighton 128-6 in the 46th over at the coast, before the clash was called off.

And it’s those small difference that Fearnley believes could play a part in a potential grandstand finish to the season.

Cricket SPCL Premier game Roffey v Ansty. Rain stop play. Pic Steve Robards SR1717127 SUS-170731-104704001

He said: “East Grinstead are a very good side and one-point difference to Roffey shows that. I think it could well go down to the wire.

“Something I think will play a part could be a little bit of luck. You cannot always control that, yes you make your own luck, but also it is something you cannot control.

“I think that will play a part in who will win the championship. It’s that little bit of luck that you cannot control.

“Saturday was a perfect example. When there is a bit of weather around, it can effect different parts of the county. It can sometimes go for or against you.

Cricket SPCL Premier game Roffey v Ansty. Rain stop play. Pic Steve Robards SR1717139 SUS-170731-104733001

“There was the possibility East Grinstead could have had a favourable result and that would have gone against Roffey, but as it was we are back to where we were.

“As players when games are rained off it’s very frustrating. You want to play, you are looking forward to the weekend. You have worked well in practice during the week. Being rained off is disappointing for the club and players.”

Fearnley, whose cricketing background has been in Surrey, took up the role at Roffey at the start of the season. Having moved to area, he was approached by the club to get involved, having taken to being a regular spectator.

He added: “I have enjoyed it very much so. They are a very close group and talented group of cricketers as well. You do not win the title three years in a row not being talented.

“They are very committed and determined and they are the reasons they are top of the league at the moment. Long may that continue.”