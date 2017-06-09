Roffey captain Davies says if they keep hitting their full potential ‘they can only beat themselves’

Roffey captain Matt Davies believes that if his side hit their full potential every week then teams will find it hard to beat them.

The reigning Premier Division champions remain top of the table and unbeaten after five matches, leading second-place East Grinstead by two points.

Their latest success was an eight-wicket one over local rivals Horsham last weekend - making it four victories and one cancelled game - their Grinstead clash.

They are bidding to lift their fourth consecutive title this season, but have what has been described as their ‘first real test’ this weekend.

The Boards travel to hotly-tipped Cuckfield, who have incumbent New Zealand Test opener Jeet Raval as their overseas, and were fancied by many at the start of the campaign.

Ahead of the clash, Davies has praised his side’s quality and reminded them if they keep focused, then the sky is the limit.

He said: “It’s another big game and our first real test. Having thought Horsham would be a test last weekend and winning quite easily, this will probably be our first big one.

“They will probably be one of the top three sides with East Grinstead and us, but hopefully we can put in another good performance. If we turn up and put in a performance, there shouldn’t be too many teams that can beat us.

“We can only really beat ourselves if we turn up and perform to our 100 per cent all the time. If we do that we will be difficult to beat in the league.”

The league format switches this weekend from limited overs to timed win, lose or draw games, where 110 overs will be played in the Premier Division and 100 in the others.

That will mean some sides will shuffle their line-ups with Roffey having one enforced as Stuart Whittingham, who was forced off the field with a thigh injury last Saturday, expected to miss out.

Davies added: “I don’t think Stuart will feature, but we have Chris Webb back from holiday and he will go into the team. With the format changing we don’t need so many bowling options so can bring another batsman in.”