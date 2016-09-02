Roffey are staying grounded despite closing in on historic treble title

Roffey captain Matt Davies says they have their feet firmly on the ground despite being in touching distance of an historic Sussex League hat-trick.

The reigning Premier Division champions need just eight points from their final game at Brighton on Saturday to reclaim the title for a third time.

Cricket Roffey (bowling) v Horsham. Luke Barnard bowling, watches on a catch is missed. Pic Steve Robards SR1624314 SUS-160829-130228001

Second-placed Cuckfield lost ground on Saturday as Roffey opened up a 23-point lead with ten-wicket thrashing of local rivals Horsham.

The Lions, who looked to be maintaining a challenge of their own midway through the season, were blown away by Roffey who seem intent on their title charge.

Despite that Davies, who is captaining the side for the first season, although remaining confident is keeping cool ahead of another historic weekend.

He said: “We have just got to get those eight points to get over the line. Although we are still hoping to go out and win the game and go out with a real bang.

Cricket Roffey (bowling) v Horsham. Tom Clark survives a close deilvery. Pic Steve Robards SR1624298 SUS-160829-130141001

“If we can get those points out the way in the first innings though, it will take a lot of pressure off in the second innings.

“Everyone has their feet on the ground and until it is confirmed we can’t celebrate anything. It’s just another step closer and game ticked off.

“Now it’s on to the final game of the season and hopefully all our hard work will pay off.”

It was the perfect result for Roffey on Saturday as they bowled out their neighbours for 121 after putting them into bat.

With George Fleming once again the chief protaganist, he bowled Craig Gallagher with the scoreboard yet to be troubled.

The trusty Joe Ludlow set about making 43, but wickets continued to fall around him as Luke Barnard (4-30) also got in on the act.

Ludlow was finally caught off Barnard with the score on 58-5 and wicketkeeper Ollie Cross, batting at eight, was the only other man to make double figures.

His 48 was the Horsham top score and helped them push on to 121 all out as George Fleming finished with 5-70 from 21 overs.

In reply, Liam Gibson and Theo Rivers showed how it was done knocking off the score between them in 30.5 overs.

Gibson hit a unbeaten 51 from 101 balls and Rivers made 71 from 85 which included 12 fours and one six.

Horsham’s trusty bowlers Will Beer and Michael Munday had an unusual off day.

Davies added: “It was really pleasing to win and to do so in the manner that we did was even more sweet against Horsham.

“It was a thrashing in the end, really. We bowled and fielding well, it was the best fielding performance of the season and bowling was good as well.

“George is not the quickest bowler, but is on the stumps consistently and they played a lot of wrong shots and got themselves out - that’s not taking anything away from our bowlers, though.”

Roffey go into the game with a full-strength team to pick from as the recently-married Chris Webb has returned from honeymoon.