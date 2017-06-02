Roffey and Sussex starlet Whittingham grabs three wickets on Scotland bow

Roffey and Sussex cricketer Stuart Whittingham made his international bow in superb style last week for Scotland.

The seam bowler received a shock call-up and grabbed three wickets on his debut as they stunned Sri Lanka is what was the Scots’ first-ever win against a major Test cricketing nation.

Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross hit centuries as they chased down 287 to win by seven wickets at Beckenham in Kent.

Former Christ’s Hospital pupil Whittingham, 23, recorded the best bowling figures as he claimed 3-56 from his ten overs - the wickets of Kusul Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Chamara Kapugedera.

Although Sri Lanka were quick to gain revenge as they hit back with a nine-wicket victory in Tuesday’s second warm-up match for their ICC Champions Trophy.

That would have done little to dampen the spirits of Whittingham, who was selected for the country of his mother’s birth and impressed all present with his fine action and extra pace.

Stuart Whittingham in action for Scotland

Whittingham has claimed 20 wickets in his eight first-class appearances - including three on his debut in 2016 - having made his way through the ranks at Roffey, where he has won the Sussex Premier League, and Sussex’s 2nd XI.

The Horsham-born youngster has been working his way back to full fitness after an operation last December and has played one County Championship game for Sussex this year and is hopeful that his performance for Scotland will help him to gain further selection.