Rivals to lock horns again after T20 Cup semi-final ‘shambles’

Roffey skipper Matt Davies has said the semi-finals of the Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup were ‘a complete shambles’.

Roffey and local rivals Horsham will have to lock horns again after their last-four clash was called off after 12 overs due to rain - the date is yet to be confirmed.

Cricket. Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup semi-finals. Horsham v Roffey. Pictured bowling for Horsham is Micheal Munday. Horsham, West Sussex. Picture: Liz Pearce 23/07/2017 LP170406 SUS-170724-080110008

The other semi-final between Preston Nomads and Hastings ended just one ball later with Nomads 77-6. But in that game a bowl out took place which home side Nomads won 3-2.

The County Times understands a bowl out should have decided the Horsham and Roffey game but weather conditions did not allow for that.

After the game was abandoned at the Spen Cama Memorial Ground at the other semi-final, the bowl out was done on the artificial wicket.

The league decided before the games that there would be no standby date if the games were unable to be played.

Cricket. Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup semi-finals. Horsham v Roffey. Action from the match. Horsham, West Sussex. Picture: Liz Pearce 23/07/2017 LP170411 SUS-170724-080206008

The league rules state: “In the event of no result being obtained by other methods and where there is no standby date on which to play the game, a bowl-out (outdoors or indoors) will take place to achieve a result.”

But both Davies and Horsham skipper Michael Thornely believe a bowl out should not decide such an important game.

Davies said: “The T20 on Sunday was a complete shambles, to have no reserve date for such an important competition is poor planning and makes a mockery of the competition.

“You cannot expect a T20 semi final to be decided on a bowl out, thankfully we are in the process of rescheduling as there is still plenty of time until the final.”

Horsham skipper Thornely said: “No one wanted to have a bowl out if it can be avoided.”

The Sussex Premier Cricket League was unable to make a comment due to an open dialogue with Hastings that needed concluding first.

At Cricketfield Road, Horsham won the toss and elected to field.

Jonathan Whiting struck early before Davies (44 from 27 balls with three sixes) and Rohit Jagota (39 from 29 balls with two sixes) put on 70 for the second wicket.

Michael Munday (2-8) removed both but in the 12th over the rain called an end to proceedings.

Thornely said: “After a good start we’d just picked up a couple quick wickets and we’re getting through our overs quickly.

“I think we would’ve restricted them to 150 which we would’ve backed ourself to chase.”

The final is due to be played on Bank Holiday Monday August 28 at the 1st Central County Ground.