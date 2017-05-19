Reigning champions Roffey expect six sides to contest Premier Division title

Roffey captain Matt Davies thinks up to six sides could be in contention for the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division crown this season.

The Boars are aiming for a historic fourth consecutive title and have got their defence off to a good start.

They sit second in the table after making it two wins from two games on Saturday as they completed a four-wicket success against Bexhill.

That comes ahead of an early-season top-of-the-table clash with leaders East Grinstead on Saturday.

Davies is satisfied with his side’s start and said: “We looked at the games against Brighton and Bexhill as ones we could win and it’s nice to get off to a winning start ahead of a big game this weekend.

“It will be good to see where we are at this early stage to be honest. If we win it (East Grinstead game), it will put us in a strong position early on in the season.

“I think there are a lot of good sides in the league this year, more than there have been in the last couple of years. There are five or six sides that could possibly win it.

“Then there are other sides that might not be in contention to win it that could cause a few upsets. There are some players in teams that can win matches on their own. I think with things being so strong, you could lose four or five games and still be in with a shout - in previous years if you lost three that could be enough to stop you finishing top.”

After losing the toss, Bexhill managed just 146 all out as only opener Jake Lewis (43) fully troubled the scorebook.

After an early wicket from Stuart Whittingham (2-30), George Fleming (1-24) eventually claimed the scalp of Lewis with the score on 92-6, and although Ethan Guest (27) and Ian May (20) added some late runs, Rohit Jagota (4-26) saw off the tail.

Roffey replied with 146-6 as Theo Rivers topscored with 54 and Usman Khan made 33.

Josh Fleming (20) and Rivers put on 80 for the first wicket and while a few wickets fell in quick succession as Nick Peter and Josh Beeslee grabbed three wickets each, the result was never in doubt.

Davies added: “It was a pretty convincing win. We bowled well and the chase was fairly simple, so all-round a pretty easy win, a little easier than we were expecting.

“I think they have lost a couple of players from last year. Their overseas player was the opener and he played really well, but after that they made a couple of good starts, but never really got away.

“George Fleming bowled really well and Rohit got the wickets, all the bowlers did well with the ball to be fair.”