'Outsiders' Steyning still in with promotion chance

Steyning Cricket Club are still in with a chance of promotion from Sussex League Division 4 heading into the final round of fixtures on Saturday.

David Kennett’s side, who cruised to victory at Findon in their penultimate fixture, sit in fourth but have hope of finishing in the only remaining promotion place.

Steyning welcome place-above Slinfold in what looks to be a thrilling final day encounter, while second-placed Stirlands go to champions Goring.

Kennett’s side currently sit 16 points off third-placed Slinfold and a further two adrift of Stirlands, who are currently in second spot.

Steyning have won their last three games and Kennett wants his side to do all they can in their final match.

He said: “If we win and it’s not enough then so be it. I challenged my players to win their last four games of the season, so if we manage to do that then I could not have asked for anything more from them – we are the outsiders.

“I was really pleased with the way we played and how we got the win on Saturday. It keeps our slim chances of promotion alive.”

