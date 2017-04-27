New captain Haynes says Billingshurst are targeting promotion

After a surprise relegation last season, Billingshurst Cricket Club will be aiming for promotion back in to the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division.

Newly-appointed captain Tom Haynes believes his squad is capable of leading Hurst straight back in to the top division.

Billingshurst have lost a couple of big players as a result of relegation – including Sussex’s Abi Sakande.

However, Haynes’ squad will welcome the signing of overseas player Ed Verrall who will be fit and available for Hurst come their first T20 fixture this Saturday.

Haynes said: “I feel we have the squad and the players to get back up into the Premier League.

“We know it will be extremely difficult, but I caught up with all the lads this week and everyone is really positive. We have only lost a couple of guys this year. Although despite this, I feel it shouldn’t affect any of our ambitions as a club.”

South African Verrall will add experience to the side as well as some much-needed squad depth in their bid for promotion to the top division.

Youngster Haynes, who takes the role of captain from Stuart Barber, said: “I’ve got a fantastic opportunity taking over the captaincy, especially at a young age.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge and excited for the season to start.”

The side, who play their home matches at Jubilee Fields, have had a strong pre-season, with Haynes knowing the importance this brings to his side’s performances in the coming season.

He added: “All the boys have been working hard throughout the winter and have been keeping me up to date with what’s been going on. I feel we have a great squad, so I’m confident this will translate into strong performances from the club.”