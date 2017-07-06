Manenti’s knock helps Roffey set up T20 semi-final derby

Roffey are through to the semi-final of the Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup after beating East Grinstead by seven wickets on Sunday.

Just a day after going top of the league, captain Matt Davies can also celebrate progressing in the cup, outclassing an in-form but depleted Grinstead.

The visitors chased down the hosts’ 133-5 in their 20 overs for the loss of just three wickets as they came home with 138 with ten balls remaining.

Davies said: “This was a very pleasing win against a team that’s been right with us in the league. We put in a great team performance.”

Roffey, like on Saturday, won the toss and elected to field first, which proved to be a winning formula.

Grinstead captain Will Adkin (53), batting at five, was impressive with the bat but Roffey’s bowling restricted them to 133 after the 20 overs, a reachable target.

Openers Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Lewis Hatchett had scored 24 and one respectively before Ollie Graham (11) and Ben Henderson (seven) fell cheaply to leave Grinstead at 45-4, before Adkin’s knock.

He and Ian Strumer (20) put on a fifth-wicket stand of 49 before Adkin and Darryl Rebbetts (14) made 39 runs between them for the sixth wicket.

Luke Barnard picked up 2-25 in the attack, while Ben Manenti and Alex Collins took a wicket each.

In response, Roffey came out firing in their innings with opener Manenti hitting a very impressive 73 not out, to put his side on course for victory.

Fellow opener Davies (33) and Rohit Jagota (21) also played their part as they ran out comfortable seven-wicket winners in 18.2 overs.

Davies’ side now face a tough trip to Horsham in the semi-final of the cup.

He said: “We know it will be a big game against Horsham, and are confident it can be our day.”