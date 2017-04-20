Kids-free plan unveiled by Sussex CCC

Sussex say all three of their home Royal London One-Day Cup group matches taking place at The 1st Central County Ground will be free entry for under-18s.

The Sharks begin their home group campaign on Sunday, April 30 when Somerset are the visitors to Hove, and for the following matches against Glamorgan on Tuesday, May 2, and the clash with rivals Surrey on Sunday, May 7, all those aged 18 and under will not pay a penny to watch the action.

Sussex have revealed their new pink Royal London One-Day Cup shirt for 2017 as they begin their quest for a Lord’s final. They will actually begin their 2017 campaign at the Home of Cricket on Thursday, April 27, when Sussex travel to face Middlesex, the first of four away South Group games.

Sussex’s Commercial Manager Mark Judges said: “The Sussex Summer of Cricket is an action-packed one and we’re looking to encourage as many families to join us at The 1st Central County Ground this season for all formats of the game. That’s why we’ve decided to make it completely free for youngsters to attend our Royal London One-Day Cup matches at Hove and we can’t wait for the 50-over action to begin.”

Youngsters can gain free entry by obtaining a ‘Kids Go Free’ leaflet on arrival, which will be available at both the Eaton Road and Palmeira Avenue entrances. The offer is only available to those aged 18 and under, and under-14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are also available in advance online or from the Club Shop in person.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!