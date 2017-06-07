Kennett: These next four weeks will define our season

Steyning captain Dave Kennett believes the next four weeks will define their season after they moved to within three points of the Division 4 promotion places on Saturday.

They served up another impressive display, romping to an 87-run win at Cricketfield Road over Horsham’s 2nd XI.

Cricket: Sussex League Division 4: Horsham 2nd v Steyning (batting). James Brehaut. Pic Steve Robards SR1712694 SUS-170406-214141001

After deciding to bat first, a half-century from Hywel Jones and Oliver Collins’ 43 helped them post 231-7 from their 45 overs.

A solid effort with the ball saw Owain Jones take four wickets, while Andy Isaacs and Isaac Tilley both took two as Horsham were all out for 148 in 39.3 overs.

A first defeat for former league leaders Goring at home to new table-toppers Slinfold, means third-placed Steyning trail them by three points and they head to The Memorial Playing Fields on Saturday.

Kennett said: “Overall it was a pleasing result and with some other results going our way it has put us in contention at the top.

Cricket: Sussex League Division 4: Horsham 2nd v Steyning (batting). Hywel Jones. Pic Steve Robards SR1712708 SUS-170406-214204001

“The next four weeks we have very good opponents who are near the top so we will have to be at our best.

“The next four weeks will define our season and if we can win them, or take good points out of the games I believe we will be challenging for promotion.”

Opener Hywel Jones topscored with 55, while Collins chipped in with 43 as they reached 116-3.

Steyning’s middle-order batters found things tricky, leaving them 177-6, but late innings runs from Bartholomew Poyser (31*) and Munowar Samsodien (14*) ensured his side posted 231-7 off their allotted 45 overs.

Horsham openers Rhys Becwith (seven) and Sam Bell (two) came and went quickly to leave them 27-2. Tom Clark (33) and Andrew Hillman (37) stuck around as they looked to rebuild for their side.

Horsham had a slight wobble, slipping to 94-4, before Steyning turned the screw. The home side lost three wickets for just nine runs and were bundled out for 148.

Kennett added: “We had a great start and we’re very good for 20 overs then we switched off for 15 overs with a lot players getting in then getting themselves out.

“But a great partnership from Bart and Noah (Munowar) at the end got us to a respectable score and one we felt we could defend.

“We started well with the ball putting pressure on them early and not letting them get away. Owain bowled really well and his spell took the game out of their hands and was backed up well with some good bowling from Andy and Isaac.”