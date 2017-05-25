Invitation League round-up: Battle of the Greens goes Wisborough’s way

Wisborough Green took the bragging rights in Division 2 as they overcame Barns Green by seven wickets.

Both sides had some stand-out batting performances as Jay Dumbrill scored a superb unbeaten 113 for the visitors, but was unlucky to end up on the losing team as Ben Thatcher’s 78 and James Self’s unbeaten 67 earnt their side the victory.

Wisborough won a crucial toss and a damp wicket and reduced Chris Bailey’s side to 18-2, 50-3 and 74-4 as Jonny Farmer (2-23) and Thatcher (1-58) had early success with the ball.

But Dumbrill, batting at three, built the innings to a commendable 199-5 as Will Currie (21) and Tom Ott (26*) also chipped in.

In reply, Byron Napper (26) and Jack Carter (four) had helped take the score to 42, before both were dismissed.

Then came a match-winning third-wicket stand of 127 between Self (67*) and Thatcher (78), before Tim Dodd (18*) helped them over the line with 201-3 in 43 overs.

n Basement side Broadbridge Heath suffered a 14-run defeat against Brighton & Hove 3rd after winning the toss and electing to field.

Brighton posted 136 as Duncan Jenkinson scored 41 and Jeff Dawe and Jordan Ruff claimed 4-32 and 4-44 respectively.

In reply, Heath came up short with 124 all out.

n Henfield slipped to the bottom of Division 1 as they were hammered by Ram as they suffered a comprehensive nine-wicket defeat.

Batting first, Henfield scored just 116 as Hersh Tank claimed 3-17, before an unbeaten 63 from Nikesh Patel saw Ram home with 117-1.

n Weather put paid to the derby clash between leaders Southwater and Horsham Trinity, who had started the day at the foot of the table.

The cancelled match, however, saw each side earn ten points and meant Trinity climbed above Henfield.