Hughes helps Slinfold keep up fine start with win over Horsham 2nd

Slinfold remain unbeaten in Division 4 as Jonathan Hughes topscored with an unbeaten 88 to help them to a five-wicket victory over Horsham 2nd.

It was the Lyons Road side’s fourth win of the campaign as they successfully chased down their bottom of the table visitors’ score of 214-7.

They did, however, slip from their position as joint-leaders as Goring once again achieved maximum points to Slinfold’s first slip of the season, making 26 having not bowled out their opponents.

Slinfold skipper Tom Filby said: “The overnight rain and overcast conditions meant I bowled first having won the toss.

“My suspicion was the pitch would temper throughout the day and fancied our chances of bowling Horsham out cheaply.

“Horsham batted very sensibly though and saw off the new ball well. Thorney (Guy Thorne 3-53) was the pick of the bowlers and it was great to have him back in the side.

“Horsham probably got a few more than we would have liked but fair play to them they batted nicely and there was some fine striking towards the end of their innings.”

Opener Adam Goacher made 41 early in their innings, before Paul Williams (35), Darren Jordan (33) and Joe Clark (44*) added some late firepower to push them past the 200 mark. In reply, Hughes batted throughout the innings, which included a third-wicket stand of 90 with Akeem Jordan (35) and fourth-wicket resistence of 77 with Mushal Murad (39) as they eventually came home with 218-4 with 16 balls to spare.

Filby added: “Hughesy played a superb knock to win us the game in response.

“He carried his bat and held the innings together right from ball one.

“It’s his best knock since joining Slinfold three years ago and I’m really pleased for him and hope it’s a sign of things to come for the rest of the season.

“Mushal and Akeem batted well to support Hughesy and I was very happy with the way we paced our innings. It was good to win chasing having won our first three games batting first.”

Slinfold travel to leaders Goring on Saturday for an early table-top showdown.