Horsham YMCA ‘push boat out’ signing Shelley, Pamment and Jeal to show they mean business

Horsham YMCA manager Pete Buckland has made a triple swoop with the signing of prolific striker Kieron Pamment attacking midfielder Joe Shelley and goalkeeper Aaron Jeal.

The Gorings Mead boss is doing his business early as he prepares for a promotion campaign to get into the Ryman League.

Football Horsham v Newhaven. 02-04-16. SR1609637 Pic Steve Robards SUS-160404-111223001

He is combining his new additions to his already strong squad which he is expecting to retain to launch a credible push to go up.

Buckland revealed: “This is my first season at Gorings Mead without Horsham there. They have held us back - their Ryman League games got priority, forcing us to play away when we had fixture clashes.

“We under-achieved last season and suffered so badly with injuries. Next season we are expecting the top three teams to be promoted as part of the Ryman League reorganisation.

“We want to push the boat out – it’s a tough old league, you’ve got teams like Shoreham and Pagham, and we are really looking forward to the challenge.”

New boy Pamment was a member of the Horsham side which won the Southern Combination League Premier Division title in 2015-16.

Last season he played for Pagham and finished the season at Shoreham, who finished runners-up in the Premier just four points behind winners Haywards Heath.

Buckland said: “Kiero will bring goals – in all competitions he scored 49. I’m not going to pussyfoot around. He’s a proper footballer and I’m really pleased to sign him.”

“He ticks all the boxes. He’ll have a free role, pretty much like a Ronaldo role.

“Kieron’s one of the best players I’ve come across in step five, a major coup. You can speak to any manager in this league and they’d love to sign him.

“He had five offers on the table but he can see where we are at this season and with a good pitch, the Reserve and under-18s teams and the fact this is a well-run club, he chose us.

“He spoke to some of the senior players here and they said it’s the place to be. He’s in his prime!”

Former Horsham player Shelley, like Pamment, was at Pagham and Shoreham last season.

Buckland said: “Joe will bring huge experience and leadership. He is an older, wise head. He is very good friends with Kieron (Pamment) and is a very well respected player.”

Jeal is a 6ft 4ins giant stop-stopper is strong and big and is good at dealing with set-pieces. Buckland expects Jeal to fight for the gloves along with Mark Fox.

He said: “Aaron is a big, strong keeper in his six-yard box. He has massive hands. We’ve had a weakness in defending set-pieces and his keeping is exceptional, so we don’t need to worry about the dangers of back-passing. He will get the ball up to the last-third of the pitch.

“Mark Fox is staying on and him and Aaron will be fighting for the number one spot. Whoever is not starting doesn’t have to sit on the bench, they can play in our new Reserves team.”

As well as the new signings, this week YM announced that Sam Schaaf, Brad Curtis, Dean Carden and skipper Ashley Dugdale alpong with the rest of last season’s squad are all staying on.

Buckland added: “We will be a proper football club with a first team, Reserves and under-18s. We will have a conveyor belt of players.”