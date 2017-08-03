Horsham in heavy defeat in National Cup T20 last 32

Horsham were knocked out of the ECB National Club T20 Cup at the last 32 stage with a heavy ten-wicket defeat against Tunbridge Wells in Beckenham.

Having won the toss and batted on a damp wicket and after a late start due to rain, Horsham made 92-9 in their 20 overs.

Paul Williams topscored for Horsham with just 18, one more than opener Ryan Maskell. Bowlers Michael Churchill (3-10) and Alex Williams (3-23) did the damage for the Kent side.

In their reply, Chris Williams scored an unbeaten 60 as Tunbridge Wells reached their target in eight overs without loss.

Horsham manager Ed Clarke was pleased the Sussex T20 Cup champions were representing the county but was disappointed with the display.

He said: “It was a bit disappointing, but perhaps not unexpected.

“The margin of the defeat was disappointing.

“We didn’t go with a full first team. Conditions were difficult, maybe we should have batted second as the pitch was drier which may have been easier to score runs.

“We were maybe not strong enough. There’s certainly a quality gap between the standard of cricket in Sussex and Kent.

“But it was good we were there representing our county having won the Sussex competition last year.”