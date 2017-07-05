Haynes staying positive but calls for consistency after defeat to Lindfield

Tom Haynes is staying positive but keen for Billingshurst to show more consistency after they crashed from the top of Division 2 to fourth with a surprise defeat to Lindfield.

Promotion-chasing Hurst faltered with the bat as they made 117 all out in 38.5 overs having lost the toss. Lindfield then knocked off the total with 121-6 for a four-wicket success in nine balls less.

The result sees Hurst, who have played a game more than those teams around them, drop to fourth, 27 points behind leaders, Guernsey Sarnians, 15 behind second-placed Ifield and four back from Three Bridges in third.

Haynes said: “It’s just a lack of consistency which we will definitely look to put right moving forward.

“We are not going to dwell on the loss too much, but there are definitely some areas we can improve on. I’m still very positive. We are in a good position in the league and have won a lot of games.

“This gives us confidence as we are fully aware that we haven’t played anywhere near our best cricket. It’s frustrating not being as consistent as we’d hope. We just have to keep working hard and it will click into place I’m sure.”

Billingshurst opener Scott Stratton’s 24, came after Haynes fell early for four and Stuart Barber then topscored with 25 from batting at three.

Ed Verrall and Mike Burroughs both scored 16, but the wickets steadily fell leaving Hurst at 95-6.

From their final six batmen, only Andy Barr (13) made double figures with James Pearce the chief tormentor with figures of 5-45 from 11.5 overs.

That left Hurst defending 117 and it looked as though they had a good chance early in Lindfield’s reply. Barr (3-28) and Alex Lowther (1-20) reduced them to 8-3 and 29-4, before some mid-order resistance.

Tem Hodson (27) and Harry Chaudhary (46) put them in a winning position, before falling in quick succession with the score on 88, but Josh Hinde (10*) and Dominic Morgan (14*) saw them home with 121-6.

Haynes added: “Obviously, it was a really bad result for us, in a game I feel we should be winning. However we can’t expect to win games if we bat as poorly as we did. Again, I thought we bowled and fielded very well. We were in with a sniff all the way through, just two innings took the game slightly away from us.”