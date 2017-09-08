Topscoring Haynes leads the way with the bat as Billingshurst close with win

The result meant ’Hurst, who had started the season looking for promotion, finished fifth in Division 2.

The skipper, meanwhile, finished as fourth highest scorer in the whole of the league with 735, just 51 behind Rottingdean’s Henry Ledden, who led the statistics.

Billingshurst came out as strong winners in the final encounter of the season finishing on 272-4, where as a Lindfield scored 161 all out in reply.

Haynes said: “It was nice to finish the season with a convincing win. On a personal note it was great to finish the season scoring 151 and as top run scorer in the league.

“A few guys made their debuts and performed really well, which was great to see. Ben Williams, who has been great all year, bowled very well also taking another five-fer.

“Unfortunately we haven’t performed consistently enough this year which has been frustrating. This is something that needs to be put right for next season.

“I’m off to Loughborough University so will have to assess how much I’ll be around. I’ve absolutely loved captaining this year, so will have to see how it all pans out.”

Lindfield elected to field after winning the toss and after claiming Scott Stratton (five) early on, a second-wicket partnership of 188 between Haynes and Mike Burroughs (52) stacked the odds in their favour as they declared on 45 overs with 272-4.

Few Lindfield players stepped up to the plate in reply. New Zealander Tem Hodson did score a respectable 44 and Phil Weir made 27 as they tried to make a game of it at 100-2.

But the momentum was shortlived as they were pinned back by some excellent bowling from Ben Williams, who took 5-13 in the lower order as the visitors collapsed to 161 all out.