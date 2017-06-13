Filby says Slinfold are in ‘very good place’ but can’t get complacent

Slinfold captain Tom Filby believes that they are in a ‘very good place’ but warned his unbeaten side that they must not start being complacent.

They lead Division 4 by 15 points from Goring having sealed their sixth win of the campaign on Saturday.

It was another routine result for Slinfold as they beat Hastings & St Leonards Priory by 152 runs at Lyons Road.

Despite falling to 36-2 after winning the toss, a third-wicket stand of 90 between Jon Hughes (48) and Akeem Jordan (68) put them in a good position.

Imran Shah (33) also got in on the act and Steve Haines hit an unbeaten 39 to help boost them to a total of 253-9 after 53 overs.

In reply, Jordan proved chief tormentor with the ball as he helped himself to figures of 5-51 from his 11 overs.

He, along with Dan Graycon (3-35) and Imran Shah (2-9), demolished the Hastings batting line-up.

Just opener Alex Coyle (26), Jack Hyde (28) and Sujith Perera (12) made double figures as they were skittled for just 101 in the 28th over.

Filby said: “Having won the toss and batted on a good track we knew we needed to post a decent score. We were also aware that Hastings had chased a couple of big scores so wanted to get as many as possible.

“Jon Hughes was once again in decent touch and was unlucky not to reach another 50. He laid the foundation for others to come in and score more freely.

“Akeem batted well for his 68 and it looked as though he would go on to his hundred but surprisingly he was out caught and bowled by one of their youngsters.

“Imran Shah and Steve Haines saw us up to a target of 253 with two-high quality innings.”

“Dan Graycon then had one of their openers caught at first slip in his first over to start the ball rolling. He picked up three wickets and looked dangerous with the new ball.

“Akeem picked up five wickets which included a fine caught and bowled where he took the return catch off the laces of his boots.

“Shah tidied up the tail nicely and his mixture of pace was too much for the lower order to handle.

“It was another all round good performance from the team with lot’s of people chipping in to take us to victory.

“The team is in a very good place at the moment and to be unbeaten at this stage of the season is fantastic. We know we have some tough games coming up though so we are not going to get complacent.”