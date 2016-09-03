Delighted Davies on special moment as Roffey celebrate title hat-trick

A delighted Matt Davies said it was a special moment as Roffey managed to celebrate their third consecutive Premier Division title on the field together.

The reigning champions made it a hat-trick of Sussex League successes as they clinched the eight points they needed for the crown against Brighton & Hove.

Roffey were able to celebrate winning the title on the pitch together as they sealed it by claiming the eighth Brighton wicket on the final day.

The hosts had won the toss and were all out for 92 with Roffey’s required points in the bag, before they replied with 93-7.

Davies said: “We are all really happy to get over the line. It was a really bad pitch, bowling first was always our best chance of getting the eight points as quickly as possible.

“They won the toss and batted so it played into out hands. Barney (Luke Barnard) bowled really well and took six wickets, while the bowlers at the other end were pretty consistent.

“It was always going to be hard going into the second innings knowing we had already won the league. We got over the line in the end and it’s nice to go out with a win and make the gap and the top more convincing.

“It was so nice to be on the field as a team when we won it as well, that was a good moment.”

All-rounder Rohit Jagota added: “We are over the moon. We were all a bit nervy having to go out and get the eight points, but we came out with another 30.

“It’s unbelievable. All the boys are going crazy.”

