Davies pleased to see Roffey show their class in victory over Hastings

Roffey skipper Matt Davies was pleased to see his side show their class in a convincing ten-wicket victory at home against Hastings & St Leonards Priory.

The visitors won the toss in the Premier Division clash and elected to bat, but found themselves up against an irresistible Roffey bowling attack, who skittled them out for just 101.

Cricket Roffey v Hastings (batting). Luke Barnard. Pic Steve Robards SR1714343 SUS-170619-114414001

The Boars then eased home inside 19 overs to maintain third place in the league, 17 points behind leaders East Grinstead.

Hastings opener James Pooley only faced four balls before being trapped lbw by Rohit Jagota, and Justin Dsouza fell for just six after being bowled by George Fleming.

Hastings’ wickets began to fall regularly, with Jake Woolley (11), Elliot Hooper (five), and captain Jason Finch (seven) all dismissed thanks to some fine bowling from Fleming (4-32), Jagota (2-23), and Leigh Harrison (2-25).

The loss of these wickets left the home side floundering at 50-5. Some resistance was offered by wicketkeeper Leo Cammish, but he could only manage 23 before he was bowled by Fleming.

Cricket Roffey v Hastings (batting). George Flemming. Pic Steve Robards SR1714321 SUS-170619-114227001

John Morgan and Adam Barton (both four) fell in quick succession to Fleming and Luke Barnard (1-17), before Finnegan Hulbert (22) and Jed O’Brien (13) managed to eke out a score of 100 for the the home side, showing the dominance of Roffey with the ball.

With Roffey needing just 101 to win, they set about it quickly to take the win.

Openers Theo Rivers and Jagota steered Roffey to the victory. Rivers’ 29 included five boundaries, whilst Jagota hit 58 off 56 balls which included 13 fours in what was an imperious display from Roffey with both bat and ball.

Captain Davies was pleased with his side’s all round performance, believing everyone played a vital role in securing the win after last week’s disappointing defeat to Cuckfield.

He said: “I thought we played really well.

“I think all the bowlers bowled well. The openers, Rohit Jagota and Leigh Harrison, set the tone and the other bowlers chipped in so it was an all round decent performance from them.

“I don’t think how quickly we chased down the total was the main thing to take away from this, but rather the fact that we didn’t lose any wickets.

“It’s just nice to chase these totals like that in a pretty convincing manner. It just shows the gap between the two sides.”

Roffey’s next fixture sees them travel to Middleton this Saturday.