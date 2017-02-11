Cuckfield pull off remarkable double signing in Sakande and New Zealand Test opener

Cuckfield have pulled off a remarkable double signing in the lead up to the new season.

Jeet Raval, the incumbent New Zealand Test opener, will follow in the footsteps of Jordan Silk to become Cuckfield's overseas player and the third overseas player in the last five years to have represented his country. Watch Raval in action for Auckland below

The technically astute left-hander will bring experience to a young batting line up as Cuckfield look to improve on their second place finish last season.

Raval has played four Test matches for the Kiwis, hitting 237 runs including two 50s. He has also hit 14 First Class centuries with a highest score for 256 for Auckland.

In addition to Raval, Cuckfield have also signed local star Abidine Sakande- a former England u-19 and current Sussex professional - to bolster their seam bowling department.

Captain Josh Hayward said: "While it was a disappointment to not have Jordan back, in Jeet it looks as though we've found a more-than-adequate replacement- hopefully he'll be a real star for us this season.

"Abi joins us to add a bit of much needed firepower to our bowling attack, and while we won't see too much of him next year, he'll play important part of our title challenge."

Sakande signed a two-year professional deal with Sussex in October.

They'll be joined by some more familiar faces as Joe Ludlow, Billy Meboroh-Collinson and James Thorpe return to Cuckfield.