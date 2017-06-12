Crane receives England call-up

Mason Crane received his first-ever call-up into an England Cricket senior squad today.

The former Lancing College pupil, who hails from Worthing, has been included in England's 16-man T20 squad for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Leg-spinner Crane, 20, plays for Hampshire and was the first overseas player to appear for New South Wales in over 30 years earlier this year.

The 20-year-old is one of five uncapped players to have been called into the squad for the upcoming three-match series.

Crane was amongst the to wicket-takers in the group stage of this year's Royal London One-Day Cup competition, finishing with 14 wickets at an average of 27.42.

The leg-spinner could make his England bow on his ground at the Ageas Bowl, with the series getting underway their on June, 21.

