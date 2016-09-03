Champions crowned again as Roffey land historic hat-trick of Premier Division titles

They have done it - Roffey have been crowned champions of the Sussex League for a stagering third consecutive year.

They secured the eight points they needed in a routine victory at Brighton & Hove today to landed themselves a historic hat-trick.

It did go down to the wire this season and they had to secure the Premier Division crown on the final day of the campaign.

Cuckfield remained in persuit, but it was out of their hands as Roffey eased to the points they needed before the end of the first innings.

They skittled the hosts out for just 92 after they won the toss and opted to bat, with Matt Davies’ men picked up the required eight points with the eighth wicket.Captain Davies stressed they would be going into the final weekend with their feet on the ground, but the formidable side completed a three-victory wicket inside 30 overs.

Roffey knocked off the total with 93-7 as Brighton pushed the new champions all the way in their chase.

With the ball, Luke Barnard helped himself to six wickets and Rohit Jagota claimed three.

Roffey are the first side to clinch the top-flight for a third-cosecutive year since Preston Nomads’ dominantion of the division from 2008 to 2010.

