Captain Thornely calls on another quick resffponse from Horsham

Horsham captain Michael Thornely has called on a quick response from his side after their defeat to neighbours Roffey on Saturday.

It was just their second loss of the season and saw them drop three places to sixth in the Premier Division table.

The Lions had gone into the game in impeccable form - on the back of three straight wins - so an eight-wicket defeat came somewhat out of left field.

But Thornely wants his side to show the spirit they did after losing their opening game of the season to Reigate against Brighton this weekend.

He said: “Brighton have had some very good results this year.

“They’ve won the same amount of games as us but they’ve got a few more bonus points. They’re playing well so it will be a tough game.

“Thankfully we’re at home where we like to play and hopefully will turn it around.

“We did it after the Reigate game, and we turned it around nicely against Middleton with a great run chase, so hopefully we can turn it around again quickly going in to that game.”