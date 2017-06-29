Captain fantastic Haynes hits a century to help Hurst overcome Ifield

Captain fantastic Tom Haynes led from the front as his brilliant unbeaten 138 led Billingshurst to victory against Ifield.

His top score of the season came from 105 balls and included 16 fours and four sixes as they held off their visitors, who remain a place below them in Division 2.

Sussex League Division 2 - Billingshurst v Ifield (batting). Ed Verrell. Pic Steve Robards SR1715216 SUS-170626-132845001

The skipper was one of only three Hurst batsmen to make double figures as they chased down 212.

The result, however, sees the Jubilee Fields side drop to second and Guernsey Sarnians, who only play away matches, climb into top spot.

Haynes said: “It was a really important win for us on Saturday. Going into the game we knew we needed to put in a good performance, against a strong side challenging for promotion.

“Personally it was great to score some runs. I’ve felt in good form all season, but have thrown away some good opportunities to reach three figures.

“This is why, for me, scoring an unbeaten century and playing a big role in a win is a brilliant feeling. Hopefully I can carry on the good form, and we can keep adding to our winning streak.”

The home side won the toss and inserted Ifield with openers Joe Smith (11) and Tom Wragg (32) making a good start.

Dan Smith (eight) joined the fold and the score moved onto 54 before both batsmen fell in quick succession, then Norris (59) and Sam Dorrington (56) put on a century stand.

At 160-4, Jack Groves and Dorrington added a further 32 for the fifth wicket before Groves (15) was bowled by Andy Barr (3-58) and then Daniel Groves was dismissed just two balls later followed quickly by Robbie Ballarino.

Dorrington reached his half-century but became the eighth wicket just before the innings concluded on 212.

In reply, Billingshurst found themselves 52-3 as opener Scott Stratton (14), Stuart Barber and overseas Ed Verrell all came and went in quick succession.

Tom Nightingale (seven) also then fell as it looked like no-one could strike up a partnership with the solid-looking Haynes.

The score progressed to 113 during which time Haynes reached his 50, but then Dan Smith (2-37) picked up two quick wickets to leave it in the balance at 113-6.

Haynes was then dropped on 68, but added a 99-run stand for the seventh wicket with Barr (29), levelling the scores on 212.

Barr and West fell quickly to Jigar Parekh (2-52), but Ben Williams then smashed a four to see Hurst home with 216-8 in 41 overs.

Haynes added: “I was very pleased with how we bowled on a pretty flat wicket. Restricting Ifield to 212, picking up some late wickets was a great effort from all of the bowlers on a rather flat surface.

“We did lose some early wickets, however a seventh-wicket partnership of 99 between myself and Andy Barr took the game away from Ifield.

“Securing 26 points from the game was a great result for us.”

Hurst now travel to Lindfield on Saturday.