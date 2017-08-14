Bowman on the Road: Brutal Finch puts Sharks T20 Blast hopes on knife's edge

Sussex Sharks would have travelled to sunny south London today in great heart after a moral boosting home win last Friday.

Indeed the NatWest T20 Blast table looked rosy with the team sitting in third place.

Unfortunately for the 2nd time in four days we had to leave the capitol with zero points. Unlike the game at Lords, where we lost in a photo, Surrey CCC were in no mood to give an inch.

Thanks to an Aaron Finch unbeaten ton they won at a canter.

Having won the toss Surrey built an inns of craft and entertainment in equal measures.

Jason Roy (50) and Finch completed the perfect power play scoring sixes at will. At 101 for 1 off 11 they were in the driving seat and wowing a big home support.

Beer and Jordan both bowled very well for the visitors only giving up 42 runs between them. But Surrey just kept finding more and in the 18th over Finch smashed 4 consecutive maximum's off David Weise.

The last of which came our way and was caught on the fly by a home supporter who apparently won £1000 in the bargain. They finished on 193 and as Shark you could only stand and applaud.

In response Chris Nash completed his 2nd half century in London but in truth none of the other visitors got involved. Perhaps the most positive aspect for the Hove team was that Archer and Jordan hit late runs which just might prove invaluable come late on Friday evening.

I would like to thank my wife Jan and best mate John for accompanying me to the Oval. Despite the result we had a nice afternoon in the sunny weather and in truth we witnessed on the best knocks of the current T20 competition.

We head back to our gorgeous 1st Central County Ground, Hove on Friday evening for the last of 14 group games against Essex. The South Group is so tight that Pythagoras himself wouldn't be able to work out all the permutations. Lets just say to qualify for the Quarter finals Sharks need to win and then prey to the gods. Six other teams are in much the same situation.