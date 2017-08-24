Billingshurst remain in promotion battle after ‘extremely important’ win over Mayfield

Billingshurst remain in the promotion battle for a return to the Premier Division after an ‘extremely important’ five-wicket success over Mayfield.

‘Hurst got back to winning ways to narrow the gap on the teams above them with two games remaining.

Ifield, who have three matches left - one of which is against Billingshurst this weekend, clinched one of the promotion spots on Saturday and need just four more point for the Division 2 title.

Apart from current leaders, Guernsey Sarnians, that leaves Eastbourne and Three Bridges behind Ifield on 321 points and Lindfield next on 292, three ahead of sixth-placed Hurst.

After putting their visitors into bat, Andy Barr (4-36) and Ben Williams (3-8) bowled superbly to reduce Mayfield to 162 all out in 45 overs.

In reply, opener Scott Stratton topscored with 55, while Tom Haynes (17), Mike Burroughs (15), Stuart Barber (17) and Jon Alexander (14*) all contributed to ‘Hurst coming home with 163-5 inside 26 overs.

Billingshurst captain Haynes said: “It was an extremely important win which still keeps us in with a chance of promotion. I thought we bowled extremely well creating lots of chances, another day we could have bowled them out for 100. Ben Williams and Andy Barr again were the pick of the bowlers.

“We got off to a very good start. Scott Stratton looked in very good form from ball one, scoring a very good half century. That gave us real momentum throughout the innings. In the end it was a very convincing run chase.

“This week we are playing top of the league Ifield where we need a big win to have any chance of gaining promotion.”