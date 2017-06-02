Billingshurst give best team show in 60-point weekend

Bllingshurst capped a maximum-points weekend to go top of Division 2 with a rain-affected success over Guernsey Sarnians.

Having put St James’s to the sword with a 128-run victory on Saturday, Hurst eased to a 114-run triumph against the Channel Islanders the following day at Jubilee Fields.

Sussex Cricket League, Division 2: Billingshurst (batting) v St James's. Stuart Barber. Pic Steve Robards SR1711763 SUS-170529-163151001

The results see Billingshurst take over at the top of the division, ahead of second-placed Guernsey, who only play ten games in a season, to lead by 12 points.

Mayfield, who have played a game less than Hurst, sit third and 22 points behind.

That came as a result of Billingshurst posting 193-3 in a reduced-over game after winning the toss on Sunday as captain Tom Haynes led the way with 79 runs.

The hosts then skittled their visitors for just 59 inside 20 overs as the wickets were shared around.

Cricket: Sussex League Division 2: Billingshurst (fielding) v Porstlade. Harrison Callyon batting . Pic Steve Robards SR1710729 SUS-170515-180528001

Haynes was delighted with the victory and both days as a whole and said: “It was a perfect weekend for us. Winning so comprehensively, after our loss last week, was exactly how we needed to bounce back.

“There were some great performances across both games. Personally, it was nice to score some runs, but having contributions from a number of players shows the depth we have in the team.

“Sunday’s win was arguably the best team performance I’ve been involved in at the club.

“Guernsey are a strong, well-drilled side, so beating them so comprehensively is a fantastic result.

“With the rain at one point it didn’t look like we were even going to finish the game. So a massive thanks must go to Jim Burroughs for all his work getting the game back on.”

With the bat, openers Scott Stratton and Haynes put on an opening stand of 52, before the former was caught by Josh Butler for 27 off from Hurst man Tom Nightingale’s bowling.

Haynes and Stuart Barber then took to the crease and scored another 102 between them before Haynes was bowled.

With the overs reduced, Barber saw the 39 out finishing with 51, while Ed Verrall added 14 and Andy Barr an unbeaten two.

It was then somewhat of a demolition job from Billingshurst with the ball in hand.

Openers Matt Stokes (six) and David Hooper (one) were both caught off Barr’s early attack which returned figures of 2-14 from five overs.

Fellow opening bowler Alex Lowther then struck twice in quick success preventing Butler and James Wilkes-Green from making double figures.

With four wickets down and the score on 20, Billingshurst sensed blood and only Jason Martin (12) and Nightingale (20) made double figures as Lowther (3-11) and Ben Williams (2-13) finished up the tail along with wickets from Shane West and Verrall.

Billingshurst now travel to fourth-from-bottom Worthing on Saturday and Haynes added: “Overall it was a quality 60-point weekend. Hopefully, we can take the momentum gained into this Saturday’s game against Worthing.”