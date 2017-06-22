Billingshurst bowlers on top form to topple and leapfrog leaders Mayfield

Billingshurst’s bowlers were on top form as they bowled previous leaders Mayfield out for just 82 on Saturday.

Tom Haynes’ men rose to the summit of the Division 2 table after the comprehensive seven-wicket win in the top-of-the-table showdown.

Billingshurst won the toss and elected to bowl and it proved to be the right decision as Alex Lowther and Andy Barr soon reduced the home side to 62-6.

It was then left to Ben Williams to take the final four wickets as Mayfield were 82 all out in 26 overs.

Only four batsmen reached double figures with Jack Skinner top scoring with 14.

Lowther finished with 4-19, Williams 4-13 and Barr 4-13.

Haynes praised his bowlers’ use of the new ball. He said: “Alex Lowther and Andy Barr were excellent with the new ball. Both bowled with great control.”

Billingshurst did not have it all their own way in the chase, with Stuart Barber (four) and Haynes (10) both falling cheaply, leaving Hurst 32-2.

But Tom Nightingale (31), Ed Verrall (27 not out) and Mike Burroughs (12 not out) steadied the ship to see the visitors home in 15.5 overs as Mayfield slipped to fifth with the defeat.

Haynes said: “Chasing a low score can sometimes prove difficult.

“We knocked off the total with ease, overtaking Mayfield at the top of the table.”

He added: “It was also great to have Tom Nightingale back with us on the weekend, scoring a quick fire 31 in the run chase. Hopefully we will see a lot more of him throughout the season.

“Winning so convincingly, and bowling top of the league out for 82, was a fantastic result for us.”

Billingshurst host Ifield on Saturday in what could prove a pivotal game in the Division 2 season.

Billingshurst are first and Ifield second but both teams are on 168 points, one point ahead of Guernsey Sarnians and six ahead of Three Bridges.

Haynes said: “This weekend is obviously a massive game with both of us sat joint top,

“Hopefully we can keep the momentum going and get a good result on Saturday.”

Second-placed Ifield beat Lindfield on Saturday while Three Bridges beat bottom club Portslade.