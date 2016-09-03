Big-hitting Deferitas and legends make Wisborough Green birthday bash go with a bang

Big-hitting Phillip Defreitas and his Sporting Legends team made sure Wisborough Green Cricket Club’s charity bash was a day to remember last Thursday.

Hundreds of spectators turned out as the village club celebrated its 275th anniversary with the special charity cricket match.

Phil DeFreitas Legends XI at Wisborough Green Cricket Club for 275th anniversary. Faces and action. Legends- Phillip DeFreitas Picture by Grant Melton GM160080 SUS-160826-002927008

The day was held to raise funds for the Chestnut Tree House Hospice and the club itself and they exceeded their target of £5,000.

Ex England international Defreitas and his team of stars including Corey Collymore, Dean Headley and Owais Shah as well as former footballing talents Paul Walsh and David Hirst crept to a 17-run victory in the T20 match.

They posted 187-5 as Roffey’s Rohit Jagota smashed 55, Shah topscored with 69 and team captain Daffy scored an unbeaten 36.

In reply, Wisborough’s All Stars were led by Byron Napper’s unbeaten 65 and Martin Hopkins’ 34, but the team couldn’t quite keep up the run-rate and they closed with 170-5.

Phil DeFreitas Legends XI at Wisborough Green Cricket Club for 275th anniversary. Faces and action. MC Roger Daykin Picture by Grant Melton GM160081 SUS-160826-002941008

As well as the main event of the cricket, more than 250 enjoyed a pre-match lunch where they were joined by the stars and treated to comical insights from speaker Roger Dakin.

Defreitas said: “I want to say a big thank you to the club and organisers from all the guys for a fantastic two days.

“There was great feedback about the day from the guys and I do hope lots of money was raised.”

A camel was also in attendance with plenty of stalls and sideshows providing more entertainment and information on the day’s charity.

Phil DeFreitas Legends XI at Wisborough Green Cricket Club for 275th anniversary. Faces and action. Legends-Corey Colleymore Picture by Grant Melton GM160083 SUS-160826-002612008

Wisborough Green CC chairman Steve Calder Smith said: “The village did itself proud. The setting was perfect and the whole community came together to make a truly-memorable event.

“The stars of the show were the cricketers, Roger Dakin, who compered the day magnificently and had 250 people crying with laughter, a camel who was the centre of many a selfie raising money for Chestnut Tree House and the village green itself.

“It was a perfect setting for such an event on a glorious summer day. I have heard nothing but congratulations from those who attended.

“We are delighted to say that we smashed our target of raising £5,000, and both the junior development fund of the club and Chestnut Tree House will benefit significantly.

Phil DeFreitas Legends XI at Wisborough Green Cricket Club for 275th anniversary. Faces and action. Legends- Owais Shah Picture by Grant Melton GM160085 SUS-160826-002638008

“We hope our cricket club remains at the heart of the community for at least another 275 years.”

He added: “I’d like to thank the Cricketers Arms who hosted players, colts and legends at two lively evenings on Wednesday and Thursday night. The Three Crowns, who catered for 250 people on the day. Lifestyle Sussex, who organised everything in the tent so superbly and the volunteers. A particular thanks must go to AJW who were main sponsors.”

