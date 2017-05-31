Beer gives batting masterclass in Horsham’s win against leaders Middleton

Sussex professional Will Beer took centre stage with a massive unbeaten innings of 142 to see Horsham home to a seven-wicket victory against league leaders Middleton.

Beer’s remarkable display came in 152 balls and included 15 fours and two sixes.

He forged a huge unbroken 226-run partnership with Nick Oxley (78 not out) for the fourth wicket.

The other stand-out performance of the day came from Horsham’s overseas player Mika Ekstrom.

He shouldered superbly the demands of opening the bowling and returning at the end of the innings to take six wickets in just ten overs.

Team manager Ed Clark said: “It was a fantastic performance. To chase 280 on a day is always a good effort and to do it against a good side like Middleton was very good.

“It was a fantastic day for the first team.”

Clark added: “Will Beer is a fantastic addition to our side when he plays. He makes a great difference. He is a professional and it showed.

“We lost a couple of wickets and he and Nick Oxley combined to produce a perfectly-timed chase.

“Nick did well for a youngster (aged 17) - he is in the Sussex Academy set-up, has joined us from Worthing and is going to be a really good cricketer. Horsham reached their target for the loss of just three wickets in 49 overs with one over to go.

Middleton had scored 288-9 in 50 overs in their innings and their main scorers were Sean Heather (88) and Ben Hansford (53). Heather’s wicket eventually fell to Ekstrom who impressed as he took his first five-wicket haul for the club.

Clark said: “He did really, really well, full credit to him - it’s what you want from your overseas player. It was a great effort.

“He is a seam bowler who hits the pitch hard and uses what’s in the wicket. He’s bustling and it’s not easy facing him.”

Aston also did well, taking 2-33 with his medium pace in the middle of the innings.

Clark added: “John bowled a really good line and length and was really hard for the batsmen to face.

“They formed a great combination with John the perfect foil for Mika.”