Barr the star with the ball but it’s a ‘great team display’ by Billingshurst

Billingshurst maintained their 100 per cent start to their Premier Division campaign by beating Portslade by 114 runs.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, and started strongly as openers Scott Stratton and Tom Haynes put up a partnership of 85 before Stratton (36) fell.

Cricket: Sussex League Division 2: Billingshurst (fielding) v Porstlade. Wicket keeper Michael Burroughs celebrates the wicket of David Wainwright batting . Pic Steve Robards SR1710764 SUS-170515-180708001

Ed Verrall added three before his wicket fell, and skipper Haynes went for 40 after another catch from Ian Wainwright off the bowling of Alex Smith (3-50).

Stuart Barber put on another 12, before Andy Barr and Awais Malik were both dismissed without reaching double figures. All three wickets were taken by Harrison Carlyon (3-19).

Mike Burroughs top-scored for Billingshurst with 46 before being the last wicket to fall for the home side as both Max Hollander and Shane West saw out the rest of the innings.

Hollander’s handy 32 saw his side end on 230-7 at the end of their allotted 45 overs.

Cricket: Sussex League Division 2: Billingshurst (fielding) v Porstlade. Harrison Callyon batting . Pic Steve Robards SR1710729 SUS-170515-180528001

Portslade’s innings began poorly as they found themselves at 17-3. Carlyon, and both Wainwrights fell to some fine bowling from Andy Barr and Alexander Lowther, with none of them reaching double digits.

Timothy Perri added 18 and Downs and Dan Holgate both scored ten as Portslade’s batsmen floundered.

Paul Glover top-scored for with 20 but was bowled by Barr, who was having quite the afternoon with the ball.

Bashir Khan (six), Mark Gravett (seven) and Andrew Mamoany (duck) were the last three wickets to fall as Portslade finished with 116 all out.

Cricket: Sussex League Division 2: Billingshurst (fielding) v Porstlade. Alex Lowther . Pic Steve Robards SR1710750 SUS-170515-180614001

Barr was the pick of the bowlers for Billingshurst, finishing with figures of 4-34.

Billingshurst skipper Haynes was delighted with his team but refused to get carried away after such a dominant win.

He said: “It was a great overall team performance, with a number of people stepping up and contributing to the win.

“We still have areas to improve on, however there are definitely a lot of positives to take away from the game.

“It was important after winning the toss that we put a good score on the board. We probably should have got a few more runs, but Burroughs and Hollander batted extremely well closing the innings and getting us up to 230.

“Andy blew away the top order and was unlucky not to pick up five or six wickets.”

Billingshurst were also in action on Sunday against Finchampstead on Sunday in the ECB National Club Championship, but suffered a heavy ten-wicket defeat.

Their next fixture sees them take on Eastbourne away from home this Saturday.