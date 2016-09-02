All change as Henfield lead fight to stay up and Southwater slump to the bottom

It was all change at the foot of the table in Division 4 as Henfield hauled themselves off bottom in a bid to retain their Sussex League status.

Their 93-run derby day victory over Southwater saw their visitors plunged deep into the relegation mire.

Cricket Henfield (batting) v Southwater. Alex Harding in disbelief. Pic Steve Robards SR1624363 SUS-160829-130536001

Nick Baker’s side, who had been targeting promotion this season, have now fallen to the foot of the table with a game left to play.

Henfield, meanwhile, have climbed up to fourth from bottom, 23 points ahead of Southwater, but just two ahead of Hellingly, who occupy the second relegation place. Henfield are also one-point ahead of Glynde, who they visit on Saturday.

Southwater are at title-outsiders Stirlands and will need a big win, Hellingly to lose and a comprehensive outcome in the Henfield versuses Glynde match to stay up.

Last weekend, after losing the toss and being put in, Henfield posted 235-7 thanks to scores of 46 from Tom Paine, 47 from skipper Jack Parsons, 38 from Rob Slaughter and a topscore of 48 not out from Harry Stewart.

Cricket Henfield (batting) v Southwater. Jack Parsons bats and Greg Young keeps a close eye. Pic Steve Robards SR1624366 SUS-160829-130550001

In reply, Southwater were bowled out for 142 as Danny Humphrey led the way with 39. Parsons claimed 4-68 in the attack as Brighton Mugochi took 3-30.

