CRICKET: Great weekend for West Chiltington ends with trio of victories

West Chiltington & Thakeham’s three men’s league sides all won on Saturday as the Sussex League reverted to the win/lose/draw for the next nine weeks.

In Division 5 West, the 1st XI overcame mid-table Pagham 2nd at home.

Winning the toss, they asked the visitors to bat and restricted them to 137 all out in the 45th over.

Four Chilt bowlers took a brace, including under-15 spinner Ben Lucking. Under-17 Reuben Taylor bowled 13.1 overs and took 2-19.

Chilt knocked off the runs for the loss of six wickets with man of the match Taylor finishing unbeaten on 48.

Both Broadwater and West Chilt remain top of the table having a maximum 180 points after six games in this division and play each other for the first time after the next round of matches.

Chilt make the short trip to play Billingshurst 2nd on Saturday.

In Division 6 West, Chilt’s 2nd XI won away at bottom club Stirlands.

The home side won the toss but could only manage 139 all out in the 51st over with Mike Clowes making 90 of them.

Veteran Malcolm Fitzgerald took 2-30 and under-15 Toby Witham 2-7 off 2.4 overs including the wicket of Clowes.

The result sees them climb up to fifth in a tight league and travel to Crawley Eagles this weekend.

Captain Matt Goring said: “It just goes to show the continuing value of our colts’ section. I was in our first colts’ cohort in 2005 and we’re really seeing the value of it now.

“Our six-a-side team which won our hub on Sunday was largely colts and now with a great club coach Tim van Noort harnessing the talent, we are reaping the rewards. West Chilt is a great place to be these days.”

Chilt’s 3rd XI maintained their good form in Division 9 of the West Sussex Invitation League after a three-wicket defeat of St Andrews at Amberley.

Saints made 149-5 in their 40 overs. Owain Atkins and Simon Capel took a brace each. In reply, opener Will Farnes made 38 and keeper Toby Taylor saw his side home with an unbeaten 37.

Chilt stay second in a competitive division and visit Partridge Green to play Southwater this Saturday.