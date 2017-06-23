CRICKET: Gr-eight Munday sets Horsham on track for victory against Bexhill

Horsham spin king Michael Munday took eight wickets to set up his side for a two-wicket Premier Division victory against Bexhill.

The former Somerset professional took the crucial wicket of Malcolm Johnson (45) to brake a second wicket partnership of 72.

Horsham's Michael Munday in action against Bexhill. Picture by Simon Newstead

He then continued to bowl for the rest of the innings, taking most of the remaining wickets and ended with stunning figures of 8-38 from 15 overs.

Thanks to Munday’s heroics, having lost the toss, Horsham dismissed their opponents for 155 in 40 overs after they opted to bat.

Captain Michael Thornely praised: “Michael bowled unbelievably well.

“He gave us control and regular wickets. That is the second or third time he has taken eight-ers and the number of variations he has is amazing.

“You can see people panic against him. He’s a great asset to have to come on. He has taken more than 400 wickets in six to seven years which is mental - he’s a Horsham legend.

“He goes about his business very quietly, he’s very level-headed and understands the game very well. Michael keeps turning the ball week-in, week-out.”

In their reply, Horsham made a good start and were at 100-4 when Thornely got out caught off Josh Beeslee for 52.

Horsham then wobbled and looked to be in trouble at 119-7, before Paul Williams steadied the ship and hit 31 which helped his side reach the target in 45.3 overs with two wickets in hand.

Thornely blamed himself for not seeing his side home after establishing his knock with a half century.

But he praised Williams for stepping in showing how it should be done.

He said: “We did our best to lose the match! Having bowled Bexhill out for 155 we were very confident.

“But it was bad timing when I got out and it put the team under pressure.

“Fortunately, we had Paul Williams who is our second team captain. He came in and played a very mature innings. He played a proper captain’s innings and got us over the line.”

Fourth-placed Horsham face unbeaten leaders East Grinstead at home on Saturday.

Thornely said: “They are a good team and it will be important for us if we can beat them. We’ve got a few players back but they will have to play as well as Paul Williams for us to stand a chance.”