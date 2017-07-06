Crawley Town sign Watford striker Lewis on loan

Crawley Town have signed striker Dennon Lewis on loan from Premier League Watford until the end of 2017.

The 20-year-old forward/winger joined the Hornets on a three-year deal in 2015.

He was signed by former manager Quique Sánchez Flores after scoring 18 goals for their under-18s team.

Harry Kewell worked with Dennon at Watford when he was under-23s head coach.

The Reds head coach praised his latest recruit.

He said: “Dennon is someone who I know from my time at Watford and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“He’s got good pace and an eye for goal and is another quality addition to the squad and gives me another option in the striking department.’

Last season Lewis scored four goals in 21 league appearances while on loan at Vanarama National League side Woking.





