LETTER: Water market is changing

We wanted to get in touch to let your readers know the way water is provided is changing for non-household customers as the retail market opens for competition.

From 1 April, the non-household water market in England opens to competition - meaning all businesses, public sector organisations and charities will be able to switch to another water and sewerage provider. From April 1, those customers can choose who provides their retail services - including handling customer queries and complaints, billing and meter reading.

We announced last year that we’ve transferred our non-household retail business to Business Stream.

We have dedicated teams in place to support retailers and any final billing queries from non-household customers.

We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get in touch if they have any questions or queries about the changes to the market.

As the wholesaler, we’ll continue to own, manage and maintain the water and wastewater infrastructure for our customers in the area, including treatment plants and the sewerage network.

We’re still your contact for non-household customers during an emergency - for example a water supply issue or a burst pipe. We have a dedicated 24/7 telephone number for people to contact us directly about incidents and emergencies on: 0330 303 0368.

We’ll also be publishing regular updates about the market changes on our website: https://www.southernwater.co.uk/countdown

Phil Barker

Southern Water director of operations, Yeoman Road, Worthing

