LETTER: Warning signs in car parks

Horsham District Council, knowing the parking machines were going to have to be altered to take the new £1 coins, could have at least put a notice on the machines, saying they didn’t take the new £1 coins.

I met a man from parking services and explained myself and many other people had lost money.

He said, ‘They were going to put a notice on the machines advising people to use old £1 coins’. A bit late now.

There are many machines to be altered. They have got until October when the old coins are withdrawn.

V. Valentine (Mrs)

Cootes Avenue, Horsham

