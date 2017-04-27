LETTER: Volunteers help canal project

Thank you so much for the brilliant coverage you gave to our appeal for volunteers for the trip boats on the Wey and Arun Canal; it exceeded all our expectations.

So far, we have had nearly 30 people get in touch and we’re still hoping for more. With your help we will be able to run all the boat trips we need to raise even more funds to support the Wey and Arun Canal Trust’s restoration of London’s lost canal route to the sea.

Thank you County Times, you’ve done us proud!

Sandy Henney

Director, Wey and Arun Enterprises Ltd, Vicarage Hill, Loxwood

