LETTER: Volunteers for cheer stations

Fancy making a difference this February? Perhaps you could lend a hand cheering on local running heroes?

At St Catherine’s Hospice, we’re looking for energetic people to volunteer with us at the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday 26 February 2017.

We’re looking for people to volunteer on the route or at our cheer stations. We’ll need you bright and early, between 6.30am and 7.30am, depending on your role, but you’ll be done by lunchtime, leaving you free to enjoy the seaside on your Sunday afternoon.

If you or someone you know can help, please contact events@stch.org.uk or 01293 447355. I look forward to welcoming you to #TeamSTCH.

Hannah Cooke

St Catherine’s Hospice, Malthouse Road, Crawley

