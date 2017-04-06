LETTER: Urgent steps to resurface path

Firstly, may I apologise to those of your readers who must feel fed up with seeing my name featured so often of late in the County Times letters’ column.

But I feel I must draw the attention of Cllr Bob Lanzer - the Cabinet Member for our County Council’s Highways and Transport - to a forgotten area of Horsham that is in in dire need of some TLC.

Second, may I congratulate Cllr Lanzer on his ‘Even Better Pavements Programme’ - as far as it goes.

But, please, Cllr Lanzer, would you make a personal inspection of the stretch of pavement in Station Road, Horsham - between Depot Road and the premises of the local ‘One Stop’ community grocers. To use a well worn phrase, ‘It’s an accident waiting to happen’.

To my knowledge, this stretch of pavement has not been properly resurfaced for at least 50 years and I am informed by my local hard-working Lib-Dem representative on the county council that it is unlikely that any remedial work of this appalling stretch of pavement will be considered for over a year.

So - from one Bob to another - would you please take urgent steps to ensure that this stretch of pavement in Station Road, Horsham is resurfaced as a matter of priority please.

Or do I have to contact our MP in order to get things moving?

Robert B. Worley

Bourns Court, Ayshe Court Drive, Horsham

