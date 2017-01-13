LETTER: Tremendous work by Paula

After 27 years of being a leader with 1st Broadbridge Heath Scout Group Paula Flack has hung up her woggle!

The last day of our term the Group had a Christmas party and ‘Thank you’ party for Paula – a great time was had by all, with party games, food and an hour and a half of fun and laughter. The Deputy District Commissioner commended Paula on her tremendous work over the last 27 years.

Paula started with the Group in 1989 as an Assistant Beaver Leader, progressing to Beaver Leader and then in 2008 as Group Scout Leader.

In that role she was always there for everyone – children and adults alike, any help needed she was there. She is not leaving the Scout Group, but will be more in the background on the committee.

So the group will go into 2017 with a new focus. We now have new helpers and assistant leaders, so we go from strength to strength, but we can always accommodate more.

Sandy Mursell

Treasurer, 1st Broadbridge Heath Scout Group, Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath

