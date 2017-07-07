LETTER: Train horns are too loud

With the recent fine weather lots of people will have been spending more time in their gardens, only to find that if living near a rail line in or out of Horsham, their pleasure has been spoilt by train drivers who seem to delight in sounding their horns as long and loud as they can.

When the new trains were introduced the very loud horns resulted in many protests. The volumes were reduced to more acceptable levels. Most of the time the volumes were OK but the occasional driver could be a little overzealous.

Drivers must be using the volume allowed with speeds up to 100miles per hour. Why this is I cannot understand. Trains leaving Littlehaven station are travelling at quite low speeds and are probably doing no more than 20mph when they reach the whistle board which is for the footpath crossing only about 200yds ahead, followed by a level crossing a further 200yds then the approach to Horsham station through the station yards.

I am sure trains would not be travelling anywhere near speeds requiring the maximum horn volumes. The train horns certainly seem to be louder than they used to be and definitely are being sounded longer than they have been in the past.

Could the train operator please check that the drivers are keeping to the lower horn levels whenever possible.

Norman Saxby

Treadcroft Drive, Horsham

