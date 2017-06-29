LETTER: Thanks

Horsham, Crawley and District Group of the MS Society would like to thank everyone who contributed to our Horsham town centre collection on Thursday June 8, we were able to raise £768.80.

This money provides support, transport, and advice to people affected by MS. We help provide equipment and facilities that will support them and their families in everyday life, so they do not need to feel isolated in their own homes.

Elizabeth Comber

Administration Volunteer,

Drake Close, Horsham

