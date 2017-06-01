LETTER: System in dire need of reform

As a communicant member of the Church of England, I welcome the Bishop of Horsham’s message (WSCT - May 25) - ‘General Elections offer us all a choice’.

To my mind, Christians of all denominations should involve themselves in politics - both national and local.

With seven candidates - of differing political persuasions - standing in the Horsham constituency - one is tempted to ask, ‘How much choice does the average voter really have’?

Based upon General Election results for Horsham - dating back until the beginning of the last century, the result of the June 8th election is a foregone conclusion. That’s not cynicism - it’s a result of our ‘first past the post’ voting system - which puts smaller, less well funded parties at a considerable disadvantage.

As a nation, we pride ourselves on our democracy but surely our voting system is in dire need of reform to make that a reality.

Robert B. Worley

Bourns Court, Ayshe Court Drive, Horsham

