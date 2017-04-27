LETTER: Support to help the community

In the County Times recently I noticed there was a letter from an individual who was looking for a volunteer job, but could not find out where to get this information from.

There must be many people in our growing community who find themselves in a similar position.

Lions Club International was started 100 years ago and over that time many thousands of clubs have been opened over the world. Horsham Lions Club has been established for 54 years, and in that time we have been able to help many hundreds of needy individuals and groups. 80 per cent of what we raise is donated locally with the remaining 20 per cent going to national and international causes when the need arises.

This year we held our annual Swimarathon in March with the proceeds of this event being donated to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice. Other beneficiaries of this event over the years has been the Air Ambulance, Springboard Project, Hop, Skip and Jump, The Butterfly Project and defibrillators to schools. At Christmas we spent over £2,000 providing food and toy parcels to the needy of Horsham.

Horsham Lions Club has, over the last year, lost a number of members due to them moving away from the area and we are faced with having to consider seriously cutting back on some of the activities we do, which would have an impact on the help we can give to the local community.

Our club needs more members to continue. We have a monthly business meeting, two hours maximum, when members can have their say on where monies raised should be spent, and we also have a social meeting once a month which can involve a walk, or a pub meal - so it is not all work!

We only ask that people give what time they can, but without this extra support then we will have to reduce the help to the community. To find out more about Horsham Lions please look at our website www.horshamlions.freeuk.com for our contact details.

We would welcome new volunteers to assist our club to continue our good work in the local community and beyond.

David Trowbridge

President Elect, Horsham Lions Club, Pondtail Drive, Horsham

