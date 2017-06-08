LETTER: Support for Riverside Walk

As the 15th July date of the annual Horsham Riverside Walk draws closer, plans are in place for the welfare of participants.

To provide shelter during the lunch stop at Warnham Nature Reserve, the 1st Roffey Scout Group has once again kindly agreed to loan and erect large tents to give protection from rain or hot sun.

Jane Apostolou, chair of the organisers, Horsham Town Community Partnership (HTCP), said, “The help from the Scouts will be great benefit on the day and contribute to its success. We want to ‘Be Prepared’.”

The 1st Roffey Scout Group is one of the oldest Scout groups in Horsham having been continuously in existence from 1920. Scouting encourages young people and adults to develop and learn - whilst having fun and offers a range of scouting activities for boys, girls and young adults aged 6-18 through Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.

This year, those taking part on the Walk are being asked to collect cash, perhaps by sponsorship, for the local children’s charity Action Medical Research whose mascot, Paddington, will be present on the day.

Please contact Action by phone 07821 117881 or email kking@action.org.uk for a sponsorship pack (or donate on the day).

Paddington will assist at the start of the Walk at 10am at Horsham Rugby Club and will be at Warnham at lunch time. Later, back at the rugby club, he will help by handing out certificates to walk finishers.

HTCP are asking for registration beforehand by phone 07780 701184 or email on horshamriversidewalk@gmail.com as it helps to know the likely numbers taking part for catering purposes.

Further information can be seen on the website www.horsham.community

David Jessop

Horsham Riverside Walk, Horsham Town Community Partnership, Salisbury Road, Horsham

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.